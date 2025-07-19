NPP has scrapped off its super delegates system in historic constitutional change

In a dramatic overhaul aimed at deepening its internal democracy, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially abolished its super delegates system. The seismic shift was announced at the party’s 2025 Annual Delegates Conference, a major political gathering held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium. The decision, which marks a significant moment in the party's history, comes as part of a series of major reforms intended to make the party's internal processes more transparent and inclusive.

The move sees an amendment to Article 13(1)(9) of the party's constitution, which previously mandated a pre-selection process for presidential aspirants. Under the old system, a limited group of party elites—including national executives, founders, and regional chairpersons—would vote to whittle down the number of candidates to five or less.

This arrangement was widely seen as an attempt to streamline the primary process, but it drew sharp criticism for being elitist and undemocratic, effectively giving a small group of individuals disproportionate power to shape the outcome of the race.

The new system, a major shake-up for the party's internal structure, will see all presidential aspirants now face the full electoral college directly. This means that the party's more than 200,000 delegates from across the country will have the final say on who leads the party into the next general election.

Party officials have hailed the decision as a necessary step to broaden the franchise and level the playing field for all candidates, ensuring fairness and restoring faith in the internal democratic process. The abolition of the super delegates system is a clear signal that the party is listening to its grassroots members and is committed to a more participatory model.

The landmark decision sets the stage for a highly anticipated and fiercely competitive flagbearer selection, scheduled for January 31, 2026. The new rules mean that every aspirant will have to embark on a nationwide campaign to win over delegates, making for what is expected to be a far more rigorous and engaging contest.

