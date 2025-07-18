7 richest celebrity kids in the world, their ages, net worths and sources of income

Imagine being born into a billion-dollar empire before you can even spell your own name. While most of us were playing with chalk and marbles, these kids were cashing in royalty checks, fronting fashion campaigns, or inheriting trust funds worth more than the GDP of some small countries.

From royal heirs in Buckingham Palace to baby moguls in Hollywood and self-made YouTube millionaires, these are the richest celebrity kids in the world — and yes, some of them are barely old enough to tie their shoelaces.

Let’s break down who’s sitting at the top of the kiddie cash throne.

7 richest celebrity kids in the world

1. Princess Charlotte of Wales (Age 9)

Princess Charlotte of Wales

Estimated Net Worth: $4.6–5 billion

Parents: Prince William & Kate Middleton

Don’t let the royal curls and cheeky grins fool you , Princess Charlotte is not just the daughter of future King William, she’s already worth billions. Experts call it the “Charlotte Effect” , whenever she’s spotted in an outfit, it sells out instantly. Add that to the royal family's vast wealth (including the Duchy of Cornwall, real estate, and investments), and you’ve got one of the richest children in the world.

2. Prince George of Wales (Age 11)

Prince George of Wales

Estimated Net Worth: $3–4 billion

Parents: Prince William & Kate Middleton

As the eldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George is second in line to the British throne , and already loaded. His net worth is closely tied to royal assets, ceremonial value, and the future he’s destined to inherit. While he may not be as influential in fashion as his little sister, his royal blood guarantees generational wealth.

3. Blue Ivy Carter (Age 12)

Blue Ivy Carter

Estimated Net Worth: $720 million – $1 billion

Parents: Beyoncé & Jay‑Z

When your parents are one of the wealthiest and most powerful couples in global entertainment, it’s no surprise you’d be sitting on a billion-dollar trust fund. But Blue Ivy isn’t just riding on Bey and Jay’s success , she’s earning her own stripes. At just 9, she won a Grammy for “Brown Skin Girl.” She also rakes in songwriting royalties and has appeared in Ivy Park campaigns. Honestly, we love to see a Gen Alpha girl boss win.

4. Stormi Webster (Age 6)

Stormi Webster

Estimated Net Worth: $410 – $726 million

Parents: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scot

Stormi may still be in primary school, but she’s already a mini mogul-in-waiting. Her mum, Kylie Jenner, the youngest self-made billionaire (give or take some Forbes drama), has already laid out a brand roadmap for her daughter. Stormi’s name is trademarked, she features in Kylie Baby campaigns, and there’s talk of her launching her own product line. Is your toddler building a skincare empire? I didn't think so.

5. North West (Age 11)

Estimated Net Worth: $375 million

Parents: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

From the runway to animation studios, North is booked and busy. She’s already performed at the Lion King live concert, trademarked her name for multiple business ventures, and is being prepped for superstardom. With her dad Kanye’s musical genius and her mum Kim’s branding wizardry, North is basically the future CEO of North Everything Inc.

6. Ryan Kaji (Age 12)

Ryan Kaji

Estimated Net Worth: $100 – $120 million

Parents: Shion and Loann Kaji

Now here’s a twist , Ryan is the only self-made kid millionaire on this list. At just 3, he started unboxing toys on YouTube. Fast forward a few years, and Ryan’s World is a full-blown brand empire. He has toy lines in Walmart, his own mobile games, books, a Nickelodeon show, and brand licensing deals. While most kids beg for toys, Ryan built a toy empire. The grind is real.

7. RZA Athelston Mayers (Age 2)

Estimated Net Worth: £943 million (~$1.2 billion)

Parents: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

RZA may only be two, but he’s already richer than most of us will ever be. As the firstborn to Rihanna , founder of Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty , and rapper A$AP Rocky, RZA’s trust fund is stacked. With his mum’s billion-dollar beauty empire and dad’s music catalogue, RZA is one diaper away from being a future billionaire mogul. And yes, his name is inspired by the Wu-Tang legend RZA.

