'Please forgive her’ – Agradaa’s husband goes on his knees to beg Ghanaians

Angel Asiamah, husband of convicted televangelist Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has made a public appeal for forgiveness following his wife’s recent sentencing to 15 years in prison for fraud and the promotion of charlatanic practices.
During a church service on Sunday, 13 July 2025, Angel Asiamah, who has taken over as head pastor of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, knelt before his congregation in an emotional appeal for clemency.
READ MORE: Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 entertainment stories in Ghana you may have missed( 7- 11 July)
He said,
“I have knelt here before God. I believe wherever she is, the Spirit of God has spoken with her, I plead with all she has offended to forgive her. We appeal to John Dramani Mahama, the First Lady, and the Vice President to forgive her
READ MORE: 7 reasons people still love Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Traoré even though he’s a military leader
Mr Asiamah also extended his appeal to religious leaders, media personalities, and online commentators whom Nana Agradaa may have wronged during her controversial time as a televangelist.
He added,
READ MORE: 10 university course combinations that’ll make you a hot cake on Ghana’s job market
I plead with you all. God has forgiven her of all sins. Please forgive her too
, asking for mercy and understanding from the broader public.
READ MORE: Agradaa’s brother allegedly locks out Angel Asiamah from her property
The plea comes in the wake of a ruling by an Accra Circuit Court, which sentenced Nana Agradaa to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour. The conviction stemmed from multiple charges of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence.
She was found guilty of luring congregants and followers into giving her money under the pretext that she possessed spiritual powers to multiply their wealth—a claim that ultimately led to significant public outcry and legal consequences.
READ MORE: 10 reasons Ghana and Nigeria are the real twins of West Africa ; you can’t separate them
Following her incarceration, Angel Asiamah, formerly a junior pastor in the church, has assumed leadership of the ministry and continues to lead services while appealing for support and understanding.