Agradaa’s brother allegedly locks out Angel Asiamah from her property

Following the recent sentencing of Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, to 15 years’ imprisonment with hard labour, tensions have surfaced within her family over property and alleged disrespect.

On 3 July 2025, the Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Justice Evelyn Amoah, found the founder of Heaven Way Church guilty of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences. Her conviction stemmed from a widely reported money-doubling scam that first came to light in 2022.

Just days after the sentencing, however, a fresh twist has emerged as family drama unfolds in public. During a church service held on 5 July 2025, Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, claimed that her brother, known as “1 Gig”, had locked him and others out of the family residence.

The revelation sparked sharp criticism from Agradaa’s parents, who openly condemned 1 Gig during the service for sowing discord.

Her father questioned:

You were never on good terms with Agradaa while she was free. At one point, you and your wife even went to the market and insulted her publicly. So why are you now ejecting her husband from their house?

He further urged his son to reflect on his actions, adding:

Treat your sister’s current situation as a lesson, not a chance to scramble over property. I apologise to you, Angel Asiamah, on behalf of the family. And to you, 1 Gig, remember, if your sister is in trouble today, it could be you tomorrow

Agradaa’s mother added her voice, calling on 1 Gig to issue a formal apology to her daughter’s husband.

How can you tell him to leave their home? Where do you expect him to go? He should come and apologise to his in-laws. Besides, you were never close to Agradaa. Frankly, I suspect you may have played a part in her arrest and sentencing

,she stated.

Nana Agradaa was initially arrested on 9 October 2022, following an all-night church service held on 7 October, where she allegedly promised attendees miraculous financial returns in exchange for cash contributions.

A police statement at the time confirmed her arrest, noting:

The police have arrested Patricia Asiedua, alias Nana Agradaa, following allegations of a money-doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public. The suspect is currently assisting with investigations