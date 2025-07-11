7 reasons people still love Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Traoré even though he’s a military leader

Let’s be honest , when most Africans hear the word “military leader,” our minds immediately jump to dictatorship, no freedom, and years of “we are still in transition.” But somehow, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, the 37-year-old transitional president of Burkina Faso, has managed to flip the script.

Since taking over in 2022 through a military coup, you’d expect him to follow the usual playbook: silence dissent, enrich himself, and blame “the West” for everything. But instead, Traoré has become one of the most popular and talked-about leaders in West Africa , not just for what he says, but for what he actually does.

So why do people in Burkina Faso (and beyond) still rate this young captain, despite him coming to power with guns instead of ballots? Let’s break it down.

Why People Love Ibrahim Traoré

1. He’s young, grounded and not flashy - Just like the people

In a region full of presidents who’ve been in politics since cassette tapes were a thing, Ibrahim Traoré feels… refreshing. At just 37, he’s Africa’s youngest leader, and he carries himself like someone who didn’t forget where he came from.

He doesn’t live in luxury. In fact, Traoré still insists on taking home a captain’s salary, refusing the massive perks that come with being head of state. He’s also cut down the salaries of his ministers, reportedly saying Burkina Faso can’t afford political “enjoyment” when the country is still fighting terrorism and poverty. For ordinary citizens struggling with high prices and insecurity, this humility hits home.

2. He’s taking back control of Burkina Faso’s gold -literally

Burkina Faso is rich in gold, but for decades, most of that wealth benefited foreign companies while the country stayed poor. Traoré came in and said, “Not anymore.”

READ MORE: Nana Agradaa convicted of false advertising and fraud by pretence

In 2024, his government nationalised two major gold mines , Boungou and Wahgnion , paying nearly $80 million to take them back. And he didn’t stop there. He also revised the mining laws, increasing the government’s share in future projects from 10% to 15%.

To put it simply: he’s trying to make sure Burkina Faso benefits from its own resources, not just foreign companies cashing out and flying the profits abroad. That kind of economic nationalism is rare these days , and it’s exactly why many Burkinabè are behind him.

READ MORE: Nana Agradaa jailed 15 years with hard labour for false pretence fraud

3. He’s building the country’s first-ever gold refinery

Yes, you read that right. For all its gold, Burkina Faso has never had its own refinery , until now. Under Traoré, the country launched construction of its first gold refinery, capable of processing up to 400 kilograms of gold a day.

This project isn’t just symbolic. It’s a major step toward value addition, job creation, and stopping gold from being exported raw. For a country that’s been stuck in a colonial-style resource economy for decades, this is the kind of bold move that makes people believe again.

4. He’s actually doing the work - not just talking

You know that thing where African leaders promise to build roads, schools and factories… but three years later, the only thing they’ve built is more excuses?

Well, Traoré seems to be doing things differently. His government has rolled out low-cost housing projects for displaced families, invested in agriculture (especially tomatoes and cotton), and is upgrading road networks and rural infrastructure.

READ MORE: Top 6 universities in Ghana whose certificates employers respect

People are seeing things being built, not just discussed at press conferences. And in a time when insecurity could’ve been used as an excuse to do nothing, Traoré is proving that development and security can go hand in hand.

5. He’s restoring military morale - and giving civilians a role in defence

READ MORE: All the ongoing court cases involving Agradaa you may have forgotten

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been battling jihadist insurgencies that have displaced over two million people. One of Traoré’s first big moves was to mobilise the people themselves.

Under his leadership, the Volunteers for the Defence of the Homeland (VDP) , a kind of civilian army , was massively expanded. In just a few months, over 90,000 civilians reportedly signed up to help defend their communities. It’s risky, no doubt, but it shows Traoré is serious about defending every inch of Burkina.

For many, this was a bold and practical solution to a problem that previous governments just danced around.

6. He’s Standing Up to Former Colonial Powers Without Flinching

In West Africa, we’ve seen how difficult it is for leaders to truly break ties with France or Western influence. Many talk the talk — Traoré is walking it.

READ MORE: Angélique Kidjo becomes first African artist to receive a star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame

He’s openly criticised foreign interference, ended military cooperation with France, and leaned into Pan-African alliances with Mali and Niger. His government is also exploring cooperation with new global partners like Russia and Turkey , part of what he calls a “multi-polar” foreign policy.

To young people across Africa, this defiance feels like Sankara 2.0 , a rejection of neocolonialism and a bold step toward real independence.

7. He’s giving people hope that leadership can be different

In a continent where military rulers are often seen as power-hungry and abusive, Traoré is trying to prove that a soldier can be a servant of the people.

Yes, he came to power through a coup. But instead of clinging to office, he’s promised a return to civilian rule , after real reforms and progress are made. And while critics say he still has to prove that, many Burkinabè say they’ll judge him by what he does, not how he started.

He’s not perfect, there have been concerns about civilian casualties during counter-terror operations, and press freedom has come under pressure. But unlike many, he hasn’t tried to silence critics completely, and he seems open to learning on the job.

Conclusion

Ibrahim Traoré is far from your average military leader. He’s young, bold, Pan-African, and focused on making his country self-reliant , not just in words, but through policies that touch real lives.