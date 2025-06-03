Pulse Polls: Africa’s best President of 2025 finally decided!

Africa has long been shaped by iconic leaders. Visionaries such as Ghana’s Kwame Nkrumah and South Africa’s Nelson Mandela have left legacies that continue to influence the continent.

As democracy across Africa comes under increasing scrutiny, today’s leaders face mounting pressure to put the needs of their citizens first and deliver tangible progress.

A recent Pulse vox pop asked a simple but powerful question: “Who is Africa’s best president?” The responses were passionate, sparking intense national pride, debate and social media buzz. The overwhelming interest inspired a full-scale poll among our digital audience.

In this special edition of Pulse Polls, we highlight the standout leaders who have captured the public's imagination so far in 2025: Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama, Burkina Faso’s Captain Ibrahim Traoré, alongside Rwanda’s Paul Kagame and Nigeria’s Ahmed Tinubu.

Following weeks of voting and intense engagement across Pulse Ghana’s social media platforms, the results are in. The people have spoken and Africa’s Best President of 2025 has been chosen.

Note: This poll reflects the views of Pulse Ghana’s digital audience, based on votes gathered through our social media channels.

After thousands of votes and countless online discussions, the results reveal which of these leaders best resonates with the public in 2025.

The Results

A total of 29,151 votes were cast across four major social media platforms. According to Pulse Ghana audiences, President John Dramani Mahama has emerged as Africa's Best President of 2025.

WhatsApp: Mahama's Strongest Platform

Total Votes: 9,283

John Mahama: 5,138 votes (55.4%)

Ibrahim Traoré: 3,805 votes (41.0%)

Paul Kagame: 338 votes (3.6%)

Ahmed Tinubu: 151 votes (1.6%)

Facebook: Another Clear Victory for Mahama

Total Votes: 3,490

John Mahama: 2,432 votes (70%)

Ibrahim Traoré: 938 votes (26%)

Paul Kagame: 68 votes (2%)

Ahmed Tinubu: 38 votes (1%)

X (formerly Twitter): The Closest Battle

Total Votes: 3,488

John Mahama: 1,779 votes (51%)

Ibrahim Traoré: 1,559 votes (45%)

Paul Kagame: 91 votes (3%)

Ahmed Tinubu: 59 votes (2%)

Instagram: Traoré Leads

Total Votes: 12,700

Ibrahim Traoré: 6,604 votes (52%)

John Mahama: 3,683 votes (29%)

Paul Kagame: 2,032 votes (16%)

Ahmed Tinubu: 381 votes (3%)

What the Numbers Tell Us

These results offer valuable insights into platform demographics and political sentiment: Mahama's Broad Support

President Mahama performed strongly across WhatsApp, Facebook and X. His most dominant performance came on Facebook, where he secured 70% of the vote. This suggests strong backing from more mature and established users, who tend to favour experience and stability.

Traoré's Youth Appeal

Captain Traoré’s win on Instagram highlights his popularity among younger voters. Instagram’s visual and youth-oriented format appears to align well with his revolutionary image and anti-establishment message.

Platform Demographics Matter

The contrast between Mahama’s overwhelming win on Facebook and Traoré’s lead on Instagram points to a generational divide. Older users are more likely to support Mahama’s experienced leadership, while younger users favour Traoré’s bold approach.

Other Candidates

Rwanda’s Paul Kagame saw his best results on Instagram, suggesting continued admiration among tech-savvy youth for his development track record. Nigeria’s Ahmed Tinubu struggled across all platforms and never crossed the 3% mark.

Overall Winner: John Dramani Mahama

When all votes are combined, John Mahama leads with approximately 13,032 votes, while Ibrahim Traoré follows closely with 12,906. The margin of just 126 votes out of nearly 30,000 cast reflects a highly competitive race.

This razor-thin difference underscores the diversity of opinion within the Pulse Ghana audience and highlights the split in leadership preferences among different segments of the African public.

What This Means for African Leadership

The results of this poll reflect wider discussions about the future of governance in Africa. Mahama’s victory suggests that many Africans still value experience, stability and a commitment to democratic governance.

At the same time, Traoré’s strong performance reveals a growing appetite for change, independence and a more assertive stance in global affairs, especially among younger citizens.

As the continent moves forward, this generational divide may increasingly shape Africa’s political future. Some citizens will continue to seek gradual, structured development, while others demand immediate, transformative change.