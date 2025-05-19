Top 10 safest cities in Africa 2025 – Check Accra’s rank

Urban safety remains a crucial measure of quality of life, governance, and development across Africa’s rapidly expanding cities.

In 2025, the continent’s safety rankings have revealed interesting trends showcasing cities that are steadily improving their security and livability, while others continue to struggle with crime, infrastructure gaps, and social unrest.

The latest Safety Index by Numbeo puts Alexandria, Egypt at the top of the list, reaffirming its reputation as one of Africa’s safest urban areas, with a score of 54.5.

The city has benefited from increased security presence, urban renewal projects, and relatively low rates of violent crime.

Coming in second is Tunis, Tunisia, with a score of 51.2. The North African capital continues to make strides in public safety through community policing and digital surveillance systems.

In third place is Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with a score of 50.2, despite challenges posed by political instability in other parts of the country.

Addis Ababa has managed to maintain a relatively low crime rate in its metropolitan core, aided by local reforms and strong community ties.

Notably, cities in North and East Africa dominate the top spots, reflecting regional stability and focused investment in urban management.

On the other hand, South African cities continue to dominate the bottom of the safety rankings, with Pretoria, Johannesburg, and other major urban centres considered among the most dangerous on the continent due to high rates of violent crime and socio-economic inequality.

Interestingly, Accra, Ghana often perceived as one of the more stable capitals in West Africa did not make the top 10. Below is the ranking of the ten safest cities in Africa.

10 safest cities in Africa 2025 – Check Accra’s rank