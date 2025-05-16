Top 10 African cities with the highest crime rates in 2025

Across Africa, urban crime continues to be a pressing issue that affects the daily lives of millions.

From petty theft to violent assaults, the prevalence and severity of criminal activities vary significantly across cities, influencing how safe people feel in their own communities.

In 2025, South African cities once again dominate the rankings of Africa’s most dangerous urban centres, with Pretoria, Johannesburg, and other major metros making up the top five.

Cities in other countries such as Nigeria and Namibia also feature in this list, reflecting wider regional challenges related to crime and public safety.

This ranking is based on data from Numbeo’s Crime Index, a crowd-sourced platform that compiles user-submitted perceptions of crime

While not an official government dataset, the index offers valuable insights into how residents and visitors perceive safety in specific locations.

It examines various factors, including perceived safety during daylight and nighttime, and concerns about specific crimes such as mugging, robbery, car theft, physical attacks, and harassment.

The index also reflects the perceived severity of property crimes like burglary and vandalism, as well as violent crimes, including assault, homicide, and sexual offences.

Reports of bias-motivated incidents—such as racism, xenophobia, or gender-based violence—also contribute to the broader perception of danger in some areas.

It is important to note that perceptions do not always align with official crime statistics.

However, they do highlight public sentiment and can serve as a useful comparative tool for understanding safety trends across different cities.

Whether you're planning to travel, relocate, or conduct business in Africa, understanding these perceptions can help guide informed decisions.

10 African cities with the highest crime rates in 2025