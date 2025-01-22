Ghana ranked 2nd safest place in Africa, crime rate lower than Canada, Australia - Tourism report

Global tourism firm Altezza Travel has ranked Ghana as the second safest place in Africa describing the crime rate in the country as very low. The report which recommends tourism destinations for 2025 said Ghana’s crime rate is lower than Canada, Greece and Australia.

The report confirms findings of several international organisations which have praised the performance of the Ghana Police Service in recent times with its scaled up community patrols. “In terms of the Global Peace Index, it Ghana surpasses Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France, China, and even Jamaica. In the Terrorism Index, it is among the countries with a zero score. Its crime rate is lower than in Canada, Greece, and Australia,” the report noted. “Regarding the Global Safety Report and the Human Development Index, Ghana lags behind all “first-world” countries yet outperforms the majority of African nations, including popular tourist destinations like Kenya, Ethiopia, and Madagascar (often romanticized in Hollywood),” portions of the report. It further noted: “according to the Numbeo Crime Index 2025, the top 3 countries with the lowest crime in Africa are Ghana, Rwanda, and Tunisia. However, crime can be difficult to measure, and rankings often depend on how crime is defined and reported. Different sources or indexes may rely on varying data collection methods, time frames, and survey approaches, leading to variations in their findings”.

Altezza Travel selected eight countries as the safest in Africa based on various reports and assigned each country a point. The analysis was based on several rankings, including indexes on Global Peace, Global Terrorism, KOF Globalisation, Crime, Global Safety, and Human Development.

Below are details of the report on Ghana