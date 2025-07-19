Soldier holding cane whips drivers who parked wrongly at Lapaz (Video)

A shocking video has gone viral across social media, capturing a uniformed soldier patrolling the chaotic streets of Lapaz, Accra, not with a rifle, but with a stout cane, which he used to whip drivers for illegally parking their vehicles. The mobile phone footage, which has been widely shared, has sent a wave of outrage and disbelief throughout the country.

While the soldier’s actions were an extreme and unlawful reaction to a traffic problem, they underscored a significant issue on Ghana’s roads: illegal parking. Violating the rules that govern where and how you can park is not just a minor offence; it can have severe consequences for everyone on the road.

The Rules Governing Car Parking in Ghana

Ghana’s official Road Traffic Regulations (L.I. 2180) are clear on where a vehicle can and cannot be parked. These rules are in place to ensure the safety and smooth flow of traffic. The regulations state that a person is not permitted to stop or park a vehicle in a manner that causes an obstruction or is dangerous. Specifically, you should never park:

On a pavement or cycle track, as this forces pedestrians into the main road, putting them at risk.

Near a junction or a pedestrian crossing, where it can block visibility and increase the chances of an accident.

Within a roundabout or traffic circle, as this can disrupt the flow of traffic and lead to gridlock.

In a way that blocks access to a fire hydrant or other emergency services.

At the entrance to a building or a private driveway.

The Consequences of Violating the Rules

When drivers ignore these regulations, the issues go far beyond a simple fine. The collective impact of improper parking creates a cascade of problems for the public.

Gridlock: Cars illegally parked in narrow lanes or at busy junctions are a primary cause of Accra’s notorious traffic jams. This not only wastes countless hours but also increases fuel consumption and air pollution.

Safety Hazards: By blocking pavements and pedestrian walkways, drivers force people to walk in the streets, creating a dangerous situation, especially for children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

Obstruction of Emergency Services: A car illegally parked can delay an ambulance, fire engine, or police vehicle trying to get to a scene. In an emergency, every second counts, and a parked car can quite literally be the difference between life and death.