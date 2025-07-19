Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home

Soldier holding cane whips drivers who parked wrongly at Lapaz (Video)

19 July 2025 at 20:14
Soldier whips drivers who parked wrongly at Lapaz
Soldier whips drivers who parked wrongly at Lapaz

A shocking video has gone viral across social media, capturing a uniformed soldier patrolling the chaotic streets of Lapaz, Accra, not with a rifle, but with a stout cane, which he used to whip drivers for illegally parking their vehicles. The mobile phone footage, which has been widely shared, has sent a wave of outrage and disbelief throughout the country.

While the soldier’s actions were an extreme and unlawful reaction to a traffic problem, they underscored a significant issue on Ghana’s roads: illegal parking. Violating the rules that govern where and how you can park is not just a minor offence; it can have severe consequences for everyone on the road.

ALSO READ: Step by step guide on how to check your pH balance

Recommended For You

The Rules Governing Car Parking in Ghana

Ghana’s official Road Traffic Regulations (L.I. 2180) are clear on where a vehicle can and cannot be parked. These rules are in place to ensure the safety and smooth flow of traffic. The regulations state that a person is not permitted to stop or park a vehicle in a manner that causes an obstruction or is dangerous. Specifically, you should never park:

Soldier holding cane whips drivers who parked wrongly at Lapaz (Video)

  • On a pavement or cycle track, as this forces pedestrians into the main road, putting them at risk.

  • Near a junction or a pedestrian crossing, where it can block visibility and increase the chances of an accident.

  • Within a roundabout or traffic circle, as this can disrupt the flow of traffic and lead to gridlock.

  • In a way that blocks access to a fire hydrant or other emergency services.

  • At the entrance to a building or a private driveway.

READ ALSO: 5 clear signs your friend is jealous of you

The Consequences of Violating the Rules

When drivers ignore these regulations, the issues go far beyond a simple fine. The collective impact of improper parking creates a cascade of problems for the public.

  • Gridlock: Cars illegally parked in narrow lanes or at busy junctions are a primary cause of Accra’s notorious traffic jams. This not only wastes countless hours but also increases fuel consumption and air pollution.

Soldier holding cane whips drivers who parked wrongly at Lapaz (Video)

  • Safety Hazards: By blocking pavements and pedestrian walkways, drivers force people to walk in the streets, creating a dangerous situation, especially for children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

  • Obstruction of Emergency Services: A car illegally parked can delay an ambulance, fire engine, or police vehicle trying to get to a scene. In an emergency, every second counts, and a parked car can quite literally be the difference between life and death.

  • Official Penalties: The legal consequences are handled by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD). Violations can result in an official ticket or Traffic Offence Report (T.O.R.), a fine, a court summons, or in some cases, having your vehicle towed away.

Update Me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.