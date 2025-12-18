Ecuadorian football in mourning: Mario Pineida fatally shot in Guayaquil

Ecuadorian football has been plunged into grief following the tragic death of Mario Pineida, the 33-year-old defender for Barcelona Sporting Club and former Ecuador international.

Pineida was shot dead in broad daylight in the Samanes district of Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, in what authorities have described as a targeted attack. Alongside him, his partner was also killed, while his mother sustained a minor head injury and has been treated and released.

According to Edison Palacios, the local police chief, eyewitnesses reported that “two people on motorbikes shot towards the three people.” Security cameras in the area are being analyzed, and investigative units are working to clarify the circumstances behind this devastating incident.

Pineida’s career was distinguished both domestically and internationally. He began at Independiente del Valle, later joining Barcelona SC in 2016, where he won two Ecuadorian league titles and helped the club reach two Copa Libertadores semifinals.

He also had a brief stint with Brazil’s Fluminense in 2022, appearing in 24 matches. His contributions on the field earned him nine caps for the Ecuador national team.The football community has responded with shock and sorrow. Barcelona SC released a statement saying,

Llegó en 2016. Hizo historia para siempre. 💛



2 títulos. 2 semifinales de Libertadores.



Con garra, entrega y amor por la amarilla.



Mario, se ganó ser parte eterna de la historia del Ídolo.



Por todo y más , te recordaremos siempre Marito pic.twitter.com/stLzxUkP2s — BARCELONA S.C. (@BarcelonaSC) December 18, 2025

This lamentable news keeps us deeply stunned… we ask all to offer a prayer for the rest of his soul and strength for his family in this time of immense grief.

The Ecuadorian Football Federation and figures across the country’s football scene have echoed these sentiments, underscoring Pineida’s impact on the sport.Guayaquil, and Ecuador more broadly, have been grappling with a rising tide of violence.

Homicide rates have surged in recent years, with projections for 2025 estimating over 9,000 deaths, a significant increase from previous years. Footballers have not been spared, with several incidents in recent months highlighting the security risks faced by players off the pitch.

Pineida’s passing is a stark reminder of the challenges facing Ecuadorian society. His death has left an indelible mark on Ecuadorian football, prompting reflections on his achievements, his character, and the need for greater safety measures for athletes nationwide.