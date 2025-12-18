One-week memorial for late gospel icon Maame Tiwaa set for 7 January 2026

Details surrounding the one-week memorial observance of the late gospel music stalwart Maame Tiwaa have now been made public, following her sudden passing earlier this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ghanaian gospel fraternity was plunged into grief on Sunday, 7 December 2025, after news broke that the veteran singer had died. At the time of the announcement, no official information was released regarding her age or the cause of death, deepening the sense of shock across the music community.

READ MORE: Nollywood actress sues Pastor over alleged breach of marriage promise

Maame Tiwaa was widely celebrated for her long-standing contribution to gospel music as a key member of the legendary Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo group, where her powerful vocals and stage presence earned her admiration over several decades.

The news of her death was confirmed by the group’s manager, Nana Poku Ashis, who took to social media to announce the loss. In an emotional tribute, he shared a video of Maame Tiwaa performing on stage and captioned it, “It is well hmmmmm!!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Until shortly before her passing, the late singer remained actively involved in ministry and performance. She mounted the stage in October at the birthday celebration of Apostle Abraham Lamptey of Believers House of Worship. Earlier in the year, she also appeared at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, 10 May 2025. At the event, she accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of Yaw Sarpong.

On Tuesday, 16 December 2025, popular blogger Dek360 Ghana shared an official poster announcing arrangements for Maame Tiwaa’s one-week memorial. The observance is scheduled for Tuesday, 7 January 2026, and will take place at the Bantama Presby School Park in the Ashanti Region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event will run from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with mourners expected to be dressed in black as a mark of respect. The poster also confirmed that Maame Tiwaa was 60 years old at the time of her death.

Family members, close friends and industry colleagues, including her children, are expected to attend the solemn gathering, during which details of her burial arrangements will be formally announced.

READ MORE: Nana Ama McBrown says she will not remarry after divorce from husband Maxwell Mensah

A TikTok post outlining the one-week observance arrangements is available below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@dek360ghana/photo/7584556280027581708?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

Advertisement