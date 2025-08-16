Drama at state funeral as prophet claims he can resurrect helicopter crash victims [video]

A self-acclaimed Ghanaian prophet, Razak, leader and founder of the Jesus Prayer Ministry in the Greater Accra Region, caused a dramatic scene at Independence Square on Saturday, 16 August 2025, during the state funeral of the eight officials who perished in a military helicopter crash.

Prophet Razak, dressed in white, demanded access to the bodies of the deceased, claiming he possessed the divine power to restore them to life. According to him, the souls of the victims were “still hovering around due to the sudden nature of their death” and could be revived if given the chance.

“I am here demanding the opportunity to resurrect all of them back to life. I have the power to bring them back, and I am ever ready to do that right now if I am given the chance, because their souls are still hovering around,” he declared.

In addition to his claims, Prophet Razak ventured into political matters. He alleged that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) owed an apology to Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, widow of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, for what he described as acts of disobedience against her husband. He warned that greater misfortunes would befall the party if reconciliation was not pursued.

The helicopter involved in the tragedy was a Z-9 aircraft belonging to the Ghana Armed Forces. Among those who lost their lives were Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Environment, Science and Technology Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, former Central Regional Minister Samuel Sarpong, and former parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye.

