Advertisement

Driver’s mate jailed 3 months after stealing phone, posting selfies on victim’s WhatsApp status

Andreas Kamasah 11:50 - 31 December 2025
Nsawam prison
Advertisement

A 27-year-old driver’s mate, Edem Avenyo, has lost his freedom after the Gbese District Court sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment for stealing a driver’s phone, which he used to take photographs of himself and upload them to the victim’s WhatsApp account.

Advertisement

According to Crime Check TV GH, the convict committed the offence at Tema Station in Accra. However, his careless use of the stolen phone to upload photos of himself on the victim’s WhatsApp status led to his arrest at his hideout.

Beyond stealing the phone, Avenyo was also accused of stealing an amount of GH¢7,000.

READ ALSO: 23-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing father in Oti Region

Avenyo, who appeared before the Gbese District Court, pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing and was convicted on his own plea.

Advertisement

During sentencing, Avenyo is reported to have pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, promising to work to repay the stolen amount and replace the phone, Crime Check TV GH reports.

However, the court did not heed his pleas and went ahead to hand him a three-month jail term.

Police Foil Robbery, Three Suspects Killed

In a separate development, the Ashanti South Regional Police shot dead three suspected armed robbers during an operation to foil a planned highway robbery on the Anwiankwanta–Obuasi road on 24 December 2025.

READ ALSO: Police rescues kidnapped woman, arrest suspect

Advertisement

Police said the suspects opened fire when confronted, prompting officers to return fire, while two accomplices escaped. Weapons and ammunition were retrieved, and the suspects were pronounced dead at the hospital.

“The suspects, identified as Seidu Issah, Musah Yakubu, and Yahaya Munkaila, also known as Tijani, were gunned down on 24 December 2025 when they converged in a bush between Anwiankwanta and the Jacobu junction to carry out a planned operation. The officers encountered the gang, came under gunfire, and returned fire, gunning down the three suspects while two others escaped,” the Ghana Police Service said in a statement.

The trio is believed to be linked to several deadly robberies across the Ashanti Region. A follow-up operation later uncovered additional firearms and ammunition, with police continuing efforts to trace the weapons and arrest the remaining suspects.

The Ghana Police Service has intensified its crackdown this Yuletide, arresting hundreds of suspected criminals at various locations across the country. The law enforcement agency said the move is aimed at maintaining law and order and protecting life and property before, during, and after the festive period.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Can You Dry Car Seat Covers? A Parent’s Guide to Safe Drying Without Damage
Lifestyle
31.12.2025
Can You Dry Car Seat Covers? A Parent’s Guide to Safe Drying Without Damage
Police assures public of adequate security for 31 December activities nationwide
News
31.12.2025
Police assures public of adequate security for 31 December activities nationwide
Andre Ayew joins NAC Breda to boost Eredivisie survival hopes
Sports
31.12.2025
Andre Ayew joins NAC Breda to boost Eredivisie survival hopes
Pulse List: 12 Tragic Deaths That Broke the Hearts of the Sports Fraternity in 2025
Sports
31.12.2025
Pulse List: 12 Tragic Deaths That Broke the Hearts of the Sports Fraternity in 2025
Driver’s mate jailed 3 months after stealing phone, posting selfies on victim’s WhatsApp status
News
31.12.2025
Driver’s mate jailed 3 months after stealing phone, posting selfies on victim’s WhatsApp status
23-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing father in Oti Region
News
31.12.2025
23-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing father in Oti Region