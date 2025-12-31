Driver’s mate jailed 3 months after stealing phone, posting selfies on victim’s WhatsApp status

A 27-year-old driver’s mate, Edem Avenyo, has lost his freedom after the Gbese District Court sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment for stealing a driver’s phone, which he used to take photographs of himself and upload them to the victim’s WhatsApp account.

According to Crime Check TV GH, the convict committed the offence at Tema Station in Accra. However, his careless use of the stolen phone to upload photos of himself on the victim’s WhatsApp status led to his arrest at his hideout.

Beyond stealing the phone, Avenyo was also accused of stealing an amount of GH¢7,000.

Avenyo, who appeared before the Gbese District Court, pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing and was convicted on his own plea.

During sentencing, Avenyo is reported to have pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, promising to work to repay the stolen amount and replace the phone, Crime Check TV GH reports.

However, the court did not heed his pleas and went ahead to hand him a three-month jail term.

Police Foil Robbery, Three Suspects Killed

In a separate development, the Ashanti South Regional Police shot dead three suspected armed robbers during an operation to foil a planned highway robbery on the Anwiankwanta–Obuasi road on 24 December 2025.

Police said the suspects opened fire when confronted, prompting officers to return fire, while two accomplices escaped. Weapons and ammunition were retrieved, and the suspects were pronounced dead at the hospital.

“The suspects, identified as Seidu Issah, Musah Yakubu, and Yahaya Munkaila, also known as Tijani, were gunned down on 24 December 2025 when they converged in a bush between Anwiankwanta and the Jacobu junction to carry out a planned operation. The officers encountered the gang, came under gunfire, and returned fire, gunning down the three suspects while two others escaped,” the Ghana Police Service said in a statement.

The trio is believed to be linked to several deadly robberies across the Ashanti Region. A follow-up operation later uncovered additional firearms and ammunition, with police continuing efforts to trace the weapons and arrest the remaining suspects.