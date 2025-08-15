Helicopter Crash: 3 crew members promoted posthumously, 5 others to be honoured

President John Dramani Mahama has announced posthumous promotions for the three (3) crew members who perished alongside five (5) senior officials in the military helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom on Wednesday, August 6.

Speaking during the interdenominational ceremony for the victims at the Black Star Square on Friday, August 15, President Mahama emphasised that the decision was to honour the sacrifice of the fallen heroes.

He stated:

Promotions in our Armed Forces are never given lightly, and posthumous promotions are the highest mark of respect for duty performed even unto death.

Accordingly, I have approved the following: Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala is promoted to the rank of Wing Commander; Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu is promoted to the rank of Flight Lieutenant; Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah is promoted to the rank of Flight Sergeant.

President Mahama added:

These are not just symbolic gestures. They represent the rightful place these officers have earned in our Republic’s Roll of Honour. The benefits due to their families will reflect these new ranks. The Chief of the Defence Staff will oversee the ceremonial presentation of the posthumous promotion insignias to their families.

The President further announced that the other victims, who were civilians, will be posthumously recognised at the next National Honours ceremony. They include Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Dr Samuel Sarpong and Samuel Aboagye.

