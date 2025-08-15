Pres. Mahama to lead ‘ruthless’ fight against galamsey – Ablakwa vows

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, across the country.

According to him, President John Dramani Mahama will, in the coming weeks, lead a “ruthless and relentless” campaign against the menace. His remarks follow the tragic death of eight (8) persons in a military helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom on 6 August 2025.

The officials were on their way to the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP) when the accident occurred.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, 14 August, Mr Ablakwa stressed that the President is determined to tackle the problem more decisively than ever before. He stated.

I can confirm to you that you are going to see a fight that has never been witnessed in this country. President Mahama is going to lead a very ruthless and relentless campaign against galamsey. He has not minced words at all.

He continued:

We had a brief cabinet meeting earlier today, and the President was very clear. There was no ambiguity. He will be leading a war that we have never seen, to deal with this and conquer this existential threat once and for all.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa via facebook.com/okudzetoablakwa

Meanwhile, Ghana unites in grief today as a state funeral is held for the eight (8) fallen heroes who lost their lives in the crash. The interdenominational ceremony at the Black Star Square will honour their service and sacrifice.

The programme will begin with Bible and Qur’an recitals, followed by the main service, and conclude with the burial. The pre-burial activities will run from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

