Ghana mourns as state funeral for 8 fallen heroes of helicopter crash takes place today

Ghana unites in grief today as a state funeral is held for the eight (8) fallen heroes who tragically lost their lives in the military helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom on Wednesday, 6 August 2025. The interdenominational ceremony will take place at the Black Star Square to honour their service and sacrifice.

The crash occurred while the officials were en route to the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP). Among the victims were Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Dr Samuel Sarpong, and National Vice Chairman of the NDC Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate.

Three crew members also perished: Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah.

On Sunday, 10 August, Dr Murtala Muhammed and Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed were laid to rest in an Islamic state burial at the Military Cemetery at Burma Camp.

Funeral Arrangements

The funeral planning committee, represented by Deputy Chief of Staff Stan Dogbe, announced that the ceremony will be held in three stages. It will begin with Bible and Qur’an recitals, followed by the main service, and conclude with the burial. The pre-burial programme will run from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

The Vice President is expected to arrive at 8:50 a.m., with President John Dramani Mahama following at 9:00 a.m., marking the start of the state service.

