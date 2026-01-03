Advertisement

Gov't declares Friday, January 9, 2026 a public holiday

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 11:30 - 03 January 2026
The government through the Ministry of Interior has declared Friday, January 9, 2026, as a public holiday to mark Constitution Day. The holiday falls on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

In a statement to the general public on January 2, 2026, it was announced that although January 7 is a statutory public holiday under Ghana’s laws, its occurrence in the middle of the week has prompted a change in observance.

Accordingly, His Excellency the President of the Republic, acting by Executive Instrument (E.I.) and in line with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601), as amended, has directed that the holiday be observed on Friday, January 9, 2026, instead.

READ ALSO: Trump says US Forces have captured Venezuela’s President Maduro after massive strike

The move is part of government policy to shift midweek public holidays to Fridays, allowing workers and students to enjoy extended weekends while maintaining productivity during the workweek.

Constitution Day commemorates the coming into force of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, which ushered in the Fourth Republic and laid the foundation for the country’s democratic governance.

The public has been urged to take note of the change and observe Friday, January 9, 2026, as a public holiday throughout the country.

Ghana’s Parliament has passed the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days (Amendment) Bill, 2025, allowing the President to shift midweek public holidays (Tuesdays to Thursdays) to the nearest Friday or Monday to create longer weekends. The move aims to boost productivity and tourism and has already been applied to the recent Constitution Day. The bill also reinstates July 1 (Republic Day) and September 21 (Founder’s Day) as public holidays, while abolishing August 4.

