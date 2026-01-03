Trump says US Forces have captured Venezuela’s President Maduro after massive strike

US President Donald Trump has claimed that American forces have captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro following what he described as a “large-scale strike” against Venezuela, marking a dramatic escalation in Washington’s long-running confrontation with the South American nation.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, Trump asserted that US forces had carried out a coordinated operation resulting in the arrest of Maduro and his wife, whom he said were flown out of the country.

He added that the operation was conducted in collaboration with US law enforcement agencies.

Speaking briefly to The New York Times, Trump praised the operation, describing it as “brilliant” and crediting what he called extensive planning and the efforts of US troops and personnel.

Trump’s remarks come after months of intensifying US military and economic pressure on the Maduro administration, whose government has faced sweeping sanctions and diplomatic isolation from Washington and several of its allies.

In December, Trump had suggested it would be “smart” for Maduro to step aside, adding that the Venezuelan leader’s “days are numbered.”

The claim also follows a recent attempt by Maduro to open dialogue with Trump, offering cooperation on combating drug trafficking and illegal migration just days before the announcement.

Trump has repeatedly justified his hardline stance on Venezuela by accusing the country of being a major source of drugs entering the United States and alleging that US oil interests were seized under Maduro’s leadership.

While he has stopped short of openly calling for regime change, the US government, along with several European countries, does not recognise Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate president.

In recent weeks, the United States has significantly increased its military presence in the Caribbean, deploying major naval and air assets, including the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford. US forces have reportedly seized Venezuelan oil tankers as part of an expanded blockade and carried out strikes targeting vessels accused of drug trafficking.

Earlier this week, Trump told reporters that US forces had destroyed a docking facility allegedly used by Venezuelan drug boats, in what he described as the first direct strike on Venezuelan territory during the campaign.

As of publication, there has been no independent confirmation from Venezuelan authorities or international bodies regarding Trump’s claim that President Maduro has been captured.

