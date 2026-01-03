Advertisement

Ghana opens diplomatic talks with Ukraine to save Ghanaian captured as a prisoner of war

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
09:43 - 03 January 2026
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Ghana has begun high-level diplomatic engagements with Ukraine to secure the release of a Ghanaian national who has been detained as a prisoner of war amid the ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, confirmed that Ukrainian authorities have officially notified Ghana of the arrest and detention of the individual, whose identity has been withheld.

According to the minister, Ghanaian officials have since verified the nationality and identity of the detainee.

Ablakwa said:

Preliminary evidence made available to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicates that the Ghanaian arrived in Moscow, Russia, on July 7, 2024, where records show he signed a contract to join the 2nd Assault Company of the 71st Motorised Rifle Regiment under the 42nd Motorised Rifle Division.

He is reported to have taken part in hostilities in the Zaporizhzhia region before being captured.

As part of efforts to secure his freedom, Mr Ablakwa disclosed on his official Facebook page that he held a meeting with the Acting Ambassador of Ukraine to Ghana, Ivan Lukachuk, during which he formally appealed for the Ghanaian’s release.

A special diplomatic message has also been dispatched to Kyiv to reinforce Ghana’s position.

The Foreign Affairs Minister further revealed plans to travel to Ukraine in the coming weeks to personally advance negotiations, underscoring the urgency Ghana attaches to the matter.

Ghana has also raised strong objections to any attempt to include its national in a prisoner-of-war exchange between Ukraine and Russia, warning that such a move could expose him to greater danger.

The minister stated, citing Ghana’s cordial relations with Ukraine and the country’s consistent advocacy for peace and a cessation of hostilities in the conflict,

We are hopeful that our intense diplomatic efforts will yield positive results

Beyond the immediate diplomatic effort, Mr Ablakwa issued a passionate warning to Ghanaian youth, urging them to remain vigilant against criminal recruitment and human trafficking networks that operate covertly, often through the dark web.

He cautioned, appealing to young people not to fall victim to such schemes,

It is extremely dangerous to get involved in any conflict. You can be killed or captured

The Foreign Affairs Minister reaffirmed the Mahama administration’s commitment to the welfare and protection of all Ghanaians, both at home and abroad, stressing that the government would continue to act decisively to ensure no citizen is left in harm’s way.

