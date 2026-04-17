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3 Palestinian FA officials denied Canada Visas ahead of April 30 FIFA Congress

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:18 - 17 April 2026
3 Palestinian FA officials denied Canada Visas ahead of April 30 FIFA Congress
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Three senior officials of the Palestinian Football Association have reportedly been denied visas to enter Canada ahead of the upcoming FIFA Congress in Vancouver, raising fresh concerns over representation at one of football’s most important global gatherings.

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According to The Guardian, the rejected applications involve PFA president Jibril Rajoub, the association’s general secretary, and its head of legal affairs. The PFA has since called on FIFA to intervene with Canadian authorities.

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The 76th FIFA Congress, scheduled for April 30, is expected to bring together delegates from all 211 member associations and serves as a key curtain-raiser for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Palestinian officials had intended to use the platform to challenge FIFA’s recent decision not to sanction Israeli clubs operating in settlements in the occupied West Bank.

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The matter was initially raised at the 2024 Congress, prompting a review, but FIFA concluded last month that no disciplinary action would be taken, citing the territory’s complex legal status.

The Vancouver meeting was seen as a critical opportunity for Rajoub to publicly contest that ruling, with a potential appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport under consideration.

Beyond the immediate dispute, the visa denials have reignited concerns over travel access ahead of the expanded 48-team World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Previous immigration-related restrictions have already raised uncertainty for some delegations and supporters.

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino | Photo via FIFA

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has consistently assured that all teams and fans would be welcomed across host nations, but recent developments are beginning to test that commitment.

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