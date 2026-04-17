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Hajia4Reall says she now works as a makeup artist: 'I charge $1000'

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 15:01 - 17 April 2026
Hajia4reall
Hajia4Reall reveals her new venture as a professional make-up artist during a TikTok Live session.
Hajia4Reall has revealed she is now a professional make-up artist, offering her services for $1,000 during a TikTok Live session that has since gone viral.
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  • Hajia4Reall has announced a new career as a professional make-up artist, offering bookings for $1,000.

  • She made the revelation during a TikTok Live session while interacting with fans before stepping out.

  • The socialite also showcased her luxury lifestyle, choosing to ride in a Mercedes-Benz G-Class during the video.

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Ghanaian socialite and musician Hajia4Reall, born Mona Faiz Montrage, has announced a new career move, revealing that she has ventured into the beauty industry as a professional make-up artist.

The Fine Girl hitmaker made the disclosure during a TikTok Live session with her followers, a clip of which has since circulated widely on social media. According to her, she is now offering make-up services to clients willing to book her at a premium rate.

READ MORE: Charterhouse yet to secure venue for TGMA 2026 weeks to event

In the video, Hajia4Reall is seen dressed in red as she prepares to step out with a friend. At one point, she engages her followers by asking them to help her choose between three cars available at her residence. She eventually opts for a Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

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While seated in the vehicle, she responded to a question from a follower about her new venture.

READ MORE: Nana Agradaa calls on team legal wives and team Odo Broni to hire her for their fight

“I’m now a professional make-up artist. You can book me for $1,000,” she said.

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