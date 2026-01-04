'I knew Ebo Noah was just making content; I don’t know what his crime is' – Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has publicly reacted to the arrest of self-acclaimed modern-day Noah, Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah, questioning the arrest and suggesting that the Ebo Noah may have been engaging in content creation rather than criminal activity.

In an Instagram story posted on January 2, 2026, Sarkodie shared a video showing Ebo Noah heavily handcuffed and being escorted into a police vehicle.

Reacting to the footage, the award-winning rapper said he was unsure what offence Ebo Noah had committed.In an instagram story posted on January 2, 2026, shared a video of Ebo Noah’s arrest saying that “Don’t know exactly what my boy’s crime is, but from day one I knew he was making content, unless he’s been charged with something else.”

He implied that Ebo Noah’s widely publicised prophecy may not have been meant to be taken literally. Ebo Noah was arrested on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, by the Ghana Police Service after months of nationwide anxiety triggered by his prophecy that a devastating flood would occur on December 25, 2025.

Ebo Noah first came into the public spotlight in August 2025, claiming he had received a divine instruction to build 10 modern-day arks to save humanity from a three-year global flood.

In many of his viral videos, Ebo Noah dressed in sackcloth was seen showcasing boats and building materials like woods, claiming he has built 10 arks. Meanwhile in reality, these boats were for fishermen at the seashores.

Authorities later raised concerns that his messages were causing fear and panic, with reports indicating that hundreds of followers, including some from neighbouring countries, had abandoned their homes and travelled to his ark site with luggage in anticipation of the flood.

When December 25 passed without rain or flooding, Ebo Noah issued a follow-up statement claiming he had interceded through prayer, and God had postponed the impending disaster as a result of his intervention.

Still dressed in his trademark sackcloth, he urged patrons to celebrate, saying the doom had been delayed.