Ghana condemns US action in Venezuela, demands release of President Maduro

The Government of Ghana has strongly condemned what it describes as the unilateral and unauthorised invasion of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela by the United States of America, expressing grave concern over the reported abduction of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs dated 4 January 2026, Ghana said it was alarmed by developments in Venezuela, which reportedly unfolded in the early hours of Saturday, 3 January 2026.

“The Government of the Republic of Ghana is alarmed at the unilateral and unauthorised invasion of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela by the United States of America and the subsequent abduction of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores,” the statement said.

Ghana noted that it holds strong reservations against the unilateral use of force, stressing that such actions violate the Charter of the United Nations, international law, and the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of states.

“The Ghanaian Government strongly deplores such acts that violate the Charter of the United Nations and international law, as well as the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of States,” the ministry stated.

The statement further warned that the situation in Venezuela carries serious implications for international stability and the global order, particularly in light of concerns about foreign occupation and control of strategic resources.

“Such assaults on international law, attempts at the occupation of foreign territories and apparent external control of oil resources have extremely adverse implications on international stability and the global order,” it said.

Ghana also expressed deep concern over remarks attributed to US President Donald Trump, in which he stated that the United States would “run” Venezuela until a transition was achieved and that major US oil companies would be asked to “go in”.

“These declarations are reminiscent of the colonial and imperialist era. They set a dangerous precedent for the global order. Such colonial ambitions should have no place in the post-Second World War era,” the statement stressed.

The Government of Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to the principle of self-determination, insisting that only the people of Venezuela have the right to determine their political future.

“Ghana therefore re-affirms its commitment to the principle of self-determination and holds the firm view that only the Venezuelan people should freely determine their political and democratic future,” the ministry said.