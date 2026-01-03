'Don’t let the pressure of those eating their harvest make you eat your seeds' – McDan cautions

Business mogul Dr Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, has cautioned people against uncalculated spending in 2026 simply because others appear to be living large.

In a post on his social media pages on January 2, 2026, he admonished that some of the people who engage in conspicuous public spending are already wealthy or financially stable; hence, following them blindly may be unwise.

McDan cautioned.

If there’s one thing you should do a lot this year, let it be this: don’t let the pressure of those eating their harvest make you eat your seeds.

His admonition comes at a timely moment, as many people tend to get carried away with expenditure during end-of-year celebrations, only to be found wanting in the new year.

Meanwhile, in an earlier post, McDan advised his followers to be wary of unrealistic information packaged as expert advice and not take it hook, line and sinker. In his view, much of the so-called guidance may not work for everyone, as circumstances, timing and support systems differ from person to person.

Too often, we’re told what will work for us by people who don’t know us, simply because it worked for them. Their advice arrives without context — the history, luck, financial support, network and effort behind it. Worse, it ignores our own situation entirely.

He lamented:

We have more access than ever to the internet, consultants, gurus, therapists, specialists and experts, yet we seem to know less and less about ourselves and what to do with our lives.

So, how can people decipher good and worthwhile advice from unrealistic rhetoric? McDan advised:

Cut out the noise. Filter advice through your own context. Find what you genuinely love to do and get better at it as you go along. And when you give advice, lead with: ‘In my experience…’