Advertisement

'Don’t let the pressure of those eating their harvest make you eat your seeds' – McDan cautions

Andreas Kamasah 16:50 - 03 January 2026
'Don’t let the pressure of those eating their harvest make you eat your seeds' – McDan cautions
'Don’t let the pressure of those eating their harvest make you eat your seeds' – McDan cautions
Advertisement

Business mogul Dr Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, has cautioned people against uncalculated spending in 2026 simply because others appear to be living large.

Advertisement

In a post on his social media pages on January 2, 2026, he admonished that some of the people who engage in conspicuous public spending are already wealthy or financially stable; hence, following them blindly may be unwise.

McDan cautioned.

If there’s one thing you should do a lot this year, let it be this: don’t let the pressure of those eating their harvest make you eat your seeds.

READ ALSO: McDan shares 3 solid lessons from 2025 that could make your 2026 a success

Advertisement

His admonition comes at a timely moment, as many people tend to get carried away with expenditure during end-of-year celebrations, only to be found wanting in the new year.

Meanwhile, in an earlier post, McDan advised his followers to be wary of unrealistic information packaged as expert advice and not take it hook, line and sinker. In his view, much of the so-called guidance may not work for everyone, as circumstances, timing and support systems differ from person to person.

Too often, we’re told what will work for us by people who don’t know us, simply because it worked for them. Their advice arrives without context — the history, luck, financial support, network and effort behind it. Worse, it ignores our own situation entirely.

READ ALSO: Don't go and do charity without building yourselves - McDan advises youth

He lamented:

Advertisement

We have more access than ever to the internet, consultants, gurus, therapists, specialists and experts, yet we seem to know less and less about ourselves and what to do with our lives.

So, how can people decipher good and worthwhile advice from unrealistic rhetoric? McDan advised:

Cut out the noise. Filter advice through your own context. Find what you genuinely love to do and get better at it as you go along. And when you give advice, lead with: ‘In my experience…’

He acknowledged that almost everyone has branded themselves an expert in one field or another on social media and continues to churn out advice without proper context.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Lifestyle
22.07.2016
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
'I knew Ebo Noah was just making content; I don’t know what his crime is' – Sarkodie
Entertainment
04.01.2026
'I knew Ebo Noah was just making content; I don’t know what his crime is' – Sarkodie
GES releases SHS academic calendar; check details for single-track and double-track students
News
04.01.2026
GES releases SHS academic calendar; check details for single-track and double-track students
Ghana condemns US action in Venezuela, demands release of President Maduro
News
04.01.2026
Ghana condemns US action in Venezuela, demands release of President Maduro
'Don’t let the pressure of those eating their harvest make you eat your seeds' – McDan cautions
Lifestyle
03.01.2026
'Don’t let the pressure of those eating their harvest make you eat your seeds' – McDan cautions
Gold Board has not made any losses – Sammy Gyamfi clarifies on G4R programme
News
03.01.2026
Gold Board has not made any losses – Sammy Gyamfi clarifies on G4R programme
Gov't declares Friday, January 9, 2026 a public holiday
News
03.01.2026
Gov't declares Friday, January 9, 2026 a public holiday