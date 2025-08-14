Full list of road closures and diversions during state funeral for helicopter crash victims

The Ghana Police Service has released a list of road closures and traffic diversions ahead of the Inter-Denominational and Inter-Faith State Funeral in Accra on Friday, August 15, for the eight (8) individuals who lost their lives in the tragic military helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom on Wednesday, 6 August.

In a statement dated Thursday, 14 August, the police announced that the following roads in the vicinity of the event will be closed:

28th February Road from CEPS Traffic Light Intersection to Castle Road Junction.

Osu Cemetery Traffic Light on Lokko Street.

Castle Road from AU to Osu Cemetery Traffic Light.

Starlet 91 Road, which will be closed at the Ministries Traffic Light Intersection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic Diversions

Motorists are advised to take note of the following diversions:

Traffic from La, Labone and Osu on 28th February Road heading towards the Accra Central Business District and the Ministries will be diverted onto Salem Avenue Road at the Castle Traffic Light to connect with Oxford Street.

Motorists from Lokko Street, Osu heading towards Castle Road should use Ajumaku Street and Oxford Street in Osu.

Traffic from John Evans Atta Mills High Street towards Black Star Square will be diverted onto Liberia Road at the CEPS Traffic Intersection towards the National Theatre Traffic Light Intersection.

Traffic from AU Circle heading to Castle Road via Osu Cemetery Traffic Light will be diverted onto Abdul Diouf and King Hassan Roads, linking with Abdul Nasser Road in front of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

ALSO READ: 14 African Presidents and Top Ministers Who Have Died in Plane or Helicopter Crashes

Funeral Arrangements

ADVERTISEMENT

The funeral planning committee, in an address by Deputy Chief of Staff Stan Dogbe, confirmed that the ceremony will be held in three parts. It will begin with Bible and Qur’an recitals, followed by the main service, and conclude with the burial. The pre-burial programme will run from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

The Vice President is expected to arrive at 8:50 a.m., followed by President John Dramani Mahama at 9:00 a.m., marking the start of the state service.

The three-hour ceremony will include the reading of biographies of all eight victims, along with tributes from widows, children, government officials, and institutional representatives. Following the service, the remains of six victims will be transported to the military cemetery at Tse Addo for interment, with burial rites conducted jointly by the Ghana Armed Forces and the respective churches of the deceased.