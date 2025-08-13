Police confirm arrest of social media activist 'Sir Obama Pokuase' – Full details

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of social media activist Daniel Adomako, widely known as 'Sir Obama Pokuase'.

According to a statement by the Police, the suspect was apprehended in collaboration with other security agencies as part of ongoing operations aimed at dismantling networks involved in the illegal possession and display of sophisticated weapons.

The statement indicated that the suspect is assisting with investigations into images and videos he allegedly circulated on social media, depicting individuals openly brandishing illegally acquired sophisticated weapons.

The statement noted:

These operations, which have been ongoing for several weeks, have led to the significant retrieval of a substantial number of illegal arms and ammunition.

In a related development, three other individuals, Prince Ofori, Yayra Abiwu and Emmanuel Kwakye, are in police custody assisting with investigations into cases involving threats of death and the publication of false news following the recent helicopter crash.

The Police Service reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens by rooting out criminal elements and preventing the proliferation of illegal arms. It also urged the public to provide credible information to assist in these crucial operations, assuring that regular updates will be given as investigations progress, in strict adherence to due process.

Meanwhile, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for the 2024 Bawumia Campaign Team, has strongly condemned the arrests.

In a Facebook post, he described the action as “an outmoded attempt to show citizens where power lies through intimidation”. He demanded the immediate release of the suspects, who remain in police custody.