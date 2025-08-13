2 arrested for threatening to kill Pres. Mahama and behead first lady in viral tiktok video

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of two (2) suspects for threatening the lives of President John Dramani Mahama and the First Lady, Lordina Mahama, in a viral TikTok video.

A brief statement from the Police noted that investigations are ongoing, with the two suspects, identified as Prince Ofori and Yayra Abiwu, assisting with enquiries. The statement added that efforts are underway to apprehend other individuals believed to be connected to the video.

The viral footage reportedly emerged after the tragic military helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom on Wednesday, 6th August. In the video, a woman who identified herself as Akosua Jollof is seen celebrating the incident and issuing threats to kill the President and behead the First Lady.

The disturbing content has sparked public outrage, with widespread calls for the arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

The helicopter crash claimed the lives of several high-ranking officials, including Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Dr Samuel Sarpong, and National Vice Chairman of the NDC Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate.

Three crew members also perished in the crash. They were Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah.

