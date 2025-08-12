NCA suspends Wontumi radio, 6 other FM stations for regulatory breaches

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has confirmed the suspension of Wontumi FM in Kumasi, Accra and Takoradi, along with six (6) other radio stations across the country, for regulatory breaches.

A statement from the Authority dated Tuesday, August 12, noted that the action follows the expiration of the 30-day grace period granted by President John Dramani Mahama for defaulting stations to remedy violations of the laws and regulations governing FM radio broadcasting in Ghana.

According to the statement, six (6) stations failed, refused or neglected to comply with the regulatory amnesty by taking no action. Consequently, the operations of the following stations have been suspended:

Donplus Multimedia Limited, 105.9 FM in Ho

Dreams Ghana Media Limited, 104.9 FM in New Abirem

Jam Multimedia Limited, 101.3 FM in Kintampo

Jewel Group Limited, 102.7 FM in Duayaw Nkwanta

Kpandai Star Community Radio, 107.3 FM in Kpandai

Unique Gateway Communication Limited, 105.7 FM in Nkawkaw

The statement further noted that, whereas many of the violating stations took steps to address breaches during the amnesty period, three (3) stations failed to resolve some violations. These included the unauthorised use of Studio-to-Transmitter Link (STL) frequencies and unapproved transmitter locations.

Consequently, the following stations have also been suspended for operating without a Certificate of Compliance, in violation of Regulation 54 of the Electronic Communications Regulations, 2011, L.I. 1991:

Wontumi Multimedia Company Limited, 95.9 FM in Accra

Wontumi Multimedia Company Limited, 101.3 FM in Kumasi

Wontumi Multimedia Company Limited, 101.3 FM in Takoradi

The NCA further assured that it will continue to monitor the broadcasting space to ensure compliance with the relevant authorisation conditions as well as the laws and regulations governing the operation of broadcasting services in Ghana.