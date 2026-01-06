‘King Solomon of our time’ – IGP lauds Asantehene for peace-building impact

The Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has praised the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his remarkable wisdom and leadership in resolving conflicts across Ghana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking at Police Headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, when the revered monarch paid a courtesy call on the Ghana Police Service, the IGP said Otumfuo’s approach to mediation has brought peace to troubled areas and eased the burden on security agencies.

Mr Yohuno noted that many longstanding disputes which once posed serious threats to national stability were settled largely due to the patience and moral authority of the Asantehene.

“Your exceptional mediation skills, which have restored peace in numerous conflicts across our nation, compel me to describe you as the King Solomon of our time,” the IGP stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno

The police chief made particular reference to Otumfuo’s role in helping to end the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis, as well as peace-building interventions in Yendi and Bawku.

According to him, those initiatives created a safer environment for citizens and allowed the police to operate more effectively without the constant challenge of communal tension.

The visit brought together the Asante monarch, members of the Police Management Board, traditional leaders and senior officers of the service. Top officials of the Ghana Police Service formally received Otumfuo and briefed him on new programmes designed to strengthen crime prevention and improve public safety.

Advertisement

Advertisement

President John Mahama and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

In his address, the IGP expressed appreciation for the continuous encouragement the Asantehene has extended to the police over the years.

“Your support for the Ghana Police Service has been both fatherly and exemplary. I recall that you have hosted several IGPs and police leadership, offering counselling, guidance and encouragement, with doors always open to us,” he said.

The Asantehene’s presence at Police Headquarters was widely described as a major step toward deepening the relationship between traditional authority and state security institutions.

ALSO READ: 6 world superpowers that have condemned US strikes and Maduro capture in Venezuela

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officials said the engagement reflects a growing commitment to collaborative leadership, where chiefs and security agencies work together to maintain peace and protect lives and property.