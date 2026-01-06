6 world superpowers that have condemned US strikes and Maduro capture in Venezuela

The United States military action in Venezuela and the dramatic capture of President Nicolás Maduro have provoked forceful reactions from some of the most influential governments in global politics. Nations with significant weight in international affairs have described the operation as reckless, unlawful and destabilising.

Ghana and the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, have similarly condemned the incident, insisting that the crisis must be handled through diplomacy rather than force.

Russia

Russia flag

As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and a leading global military power, Russia delivered the sharpest criticism of the US operation. Moscow characterised the strikes and the capture of Maduro as outright aggression against a sovereign state.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated:

This morning, the United States committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This is deeply concerning and condemnable.

The ministry rejected the reasons cited by Washington, describing them as unfounded and driven by ideological hostility. It urged all parties to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a way out of the crisis through constructive dialogue. Russia warned that unilateral military actions set dangerous precedents that undermine trust and predictability in international relations.

China

China flag

China’s global economic influence and its central role in world diplomacy made Beijing’s reaction particularly significant. The Chinese government expressed shock at the use of force and firmly denounced the removal of Venezuela’s sitting leader.

In an official statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry declared:

China is deeply shocked and strongly condemns the use of force by the US against a sovereign country and the use of force against the president of a country.

Beijing reiterated that political disagreements should always be settled within the framework of international law, especially Article 2 (4) of the United Nations Charter. China called for calm, restraint and inclusive dialogue among Venezuelans, warning that military solutions would only deepen instability in the region.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom [WhereWouldYouGo]

The United Kingdom remains one of Washington’s closest allies and a key player within NATO and the UN Security Council. For that reason, London’s decision to distance itself from the operation carried considerable diplomatic weight.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement to national broadcasters:

I can be absolutely clear that we were not involved, and I always say and believe we should all uphold international law.

Starmer added that he intended to establish the full facts by speaking directly to US President Donald Trump and consulting allies. He emphasised that, regardless of the circumstances, Britain’s guiding principle was respect for sovereignty and the maintenance of global norms.

Brazil

Brazil flag

As Latin America’s largest economy and a regional powerhouse, Brazil’s voice resonated strongly across the Global South. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned both the bombings and the capture of Maduro, describing them as unacceptable lines crossed.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Lula stated:

The bombings on Venezuelan territory and the capture of its president cross an unacceptable line. These acts represent a grave affront to Venezuela’s sovereignty and yet another extremely dangerous precedent for the entire international community.

The Brazilian leader cautioned that attacking countries in flagrant violation of international law was the first step toward a world of violence, chaos and instability. He argued that multilateralism and diplomacy must prevail over the law of the strongest.

Spain

Spain.

Among European Union nations, Spain is regarded as an influential diplomatic actor. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez denounced the raid as unlawful and unnecessary.

In a letter circulated within his Socialist Party on Sunday, Sanchez wrote:

The violation of international law in Venezuela is an act that we strongly condemn.

He stressed that the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking can never be used as justification for undermining the territorial integrity of another state. Spain called on the United States and its partners to respect Venezuela’s independence and to allow its people to shape their own democratic future.

South Africa

South Africa, the most industrialised country on the African continent and a leading member of BRICS, issued a formal government statement rejecting the intervention.

Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor said:

The action taken by Washington violates the United Nations Charter, which expressly prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity and political independence of sovereign states.

Pretoria warned that removing a sitting head of state by military means risks plunging Venezuela and the wider region into deeper instability. The South African government added that unilateral military interventions undermine the international system and erode the principle of equality among nations. Even controversial governments, it argued, must be dealt with through lawful processes and inclusive dialogue.

Conclusion

The global diplomatic storm has been further complicated by legal developments in the United States. The ousted Venezuelan leader, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and weapons charges during an appearance in a New York courtroom on Monday, January 5, 2026. Addressing the court in defiant tone, Maduro told the judge that he had been kidnapped in Caracas and forcibly taken out of his country. He denied all charges against him, describing the case as politically motivated and an attempt to criminalise his government.