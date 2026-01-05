Advertisement

Ashanti Region: Immigration Officer arrested over intercepted 2,600 rounds of AK-47 ammunition

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:23 - 05 January 2026
An officer of the Ghana Immigration Service has been taken into police custody over the interception of a large consignment of live AK-47 ammunition in the Ashanti Region, in a case that has heightened security concerns across the country.

The officer, AICO1 Ahmed Abdul Samad, who is stationed at the Paga Sector Command and hails from Nalerigu, was arrested by the Upper East Regional Police Command following investigations into the discovery of the ammunition during a routine highway check.

The incident dates back to December 26, 2025, when police officers mounted at the Kantanso–Asankare barrier in the Ashanti Region stopped an OA bus travelling from Accra to Paga. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 2,600 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition concealed in two containers.

Further inspection revealed a bag hidden beneath the driver’s seat containing tactical items, including bulletproof plates, a helmet, and military-style long boots. Other items recovered from the bus included an electric diffuser, a disco bulb, and a ballistic helmet.

The bus driver, Kwame Afram, and his mate, Godfred Essel, were immediately arrested to assist with investigations. Subsequent enquiries traced the consignment to the northern border town of Paga, leading to the arrest of AICO1 Samad.

During interrogation, the immigration officer denied involvement in any criminal activity. He told investigators that after his transfer from the Tema Regional Immigration Headquarters to Paga in June 2025, he had left behind some personal gear. He claimed he later contacted a colleague at the GIS headquarters in Accra, identified only as Isaac, to send his boots and body armour plates to his new post.

However, police say the presence of thousands of rounds of live ammunition alongside the tactical equipment has raised serious doubts about his explanation. Investigators are working to establish the identity of the alleged colleague and to determine whether the items were being transported as part of a broader arms trafficking operation.

The case comes amid intensified national efforts to curb the circulation of illegal weapons, with the Ministry of the Interior recently setting January 15, 2026, as a deadline for the voluntary surrender of illicit firearms.

Police commands in the Ashanti South and Upper East regions are now conducting joint investigations to trace the source and intended destination of the ammunition, as authorities seek to prevent the proliferation of weapons and safeguard national security.

