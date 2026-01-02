Advertisement

U/WR: 17 Burkinabè soldiers briefly detained in Sissala East over border entry

Pulse Staff 16:51 - 02 January 2026
Security agencies in the Sissala East District of the Upper West Region have detained seventeen Burkinabè soldiers after they were discovered operating within Ghana’s territorial boundaries.

The soldiers, estimated to be between twenty (20) and thirty (30) years old, were intercepted near Wuru, a border community located roughly an hour’s drive east of Tumu. At the time of their arrest, they were reportedly armed and in possession of several military-grade items, including firearms and suspected explosive materials.

According to officials of the Ghana Immigration Service, the presence of the foreign soldiers came to light after residents of the area observed unusual military activity close to the border and alerted security authorities.

Preliminary reports indicate that the men were in the process of setting up a fortified position using sandbags when they were spotted, raising concerns among community members.

“We received a distress call from residents about armed persons establishing what appeared to be a combat position. Our officers moved in immediately, successfully intercepted them and transported both the suspects and their weapons to our office,” an immigration official said.

During initial questioning, the soldiers reportedly identified themselves as members of the Burkinabè armed forces, claiming they were on a routine patrol and had inadvertently crossed into Ghanaian territory.

Despite the explanation, the soldiers were held for several hours as security agencies escalated the matter to national authorities for further direction.

The detainees were later released at about 9:00 p.m. following instructions from higher authorities, in line with diplomatic and security protocols.

Their weapons, which had been secured as exhibits, were returned the following day after a delegation led by officials from the Ghanaian Embassy in Burkina Faso engaged the relevant security agencies.

Authorities say the situation has since been resolved, while border communities continue to be monitored as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard Ghana’s territorial integrity.

