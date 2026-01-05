Ayawaso East MP Mahama Naser Toure laid to rest today as constituency mourns

The late Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Mahama Naser Toure, will be laid to rest today, Monday, January 5, following his death after a short illness.

The announcement was confirmed by the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso North, Yussif Jajah, who disclosed that the four-term legislator passed away on Sunday, January 4, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. His death has plunged the Ayawaso East constituency and Parliament into mourning.

In line with Islamic tradition, burial arrangements were swiftly finalised to ensure interment within twenty-four (24) hours. Mr Jajah revealed that President John Dramani Mahama intervened to facilitate the prompt release of the late MP’s body, allowing funeral rites to proceed without delay.

A Janazah prayer is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. at the Ayawaso East Constituency Office along the Kanda Highway. The prayer will be led by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, in recognition of the late MP’s standing within the Muslim community and the constituency he served for many years. After the prayers, his remains will be conveyed to the Madina Cemetery for burial.

Paying tribute, Mr Jajah described Mahama Naser Toure as a dedicated public servant whose death has created a significant vacuum in both Parliament and Ayawaso East. He noted that the late MP’s tenure was marked by strong grassroots engagement, particularly in Nima and surrounding communities.

According to him, Mr Toure championed several community-driven initiatives, including sanitation and infrastructure improvement projects, road works within the constituency, support for the Nima Police Station, and interventions at the Nima Government Hospital. He was also widely admired for mentoring young people and nurturing emerging political leaders within Zongo communities.

As residents, party officials, family members, and sympathisers gather to bid him farewell, a sombre mood has settled over Nima, Mamobi, and Kanda. Police are expected to manage traffic along the Kanda Highway and adjoining roads, as large crowds are anticipated.