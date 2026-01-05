ECOWAS urges restraint in Venezuela crisis, calls for respect of sovereignty

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has expressed deep concern over recent developments in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, following the reported abduction of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in the early hours of 3 January 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement issued from Abuja on 4 January 2026, ECOWAS acknowledged the right of states to combat international crimes, including terrorism and drug trafficking, but stressed that such measures must not violate the sovereignty or territorial integrity of other nations.

The statement said:

ECOWAS wishes to remind the international community of their obligation to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other, as enshrined in international law, especially Article 2 (4) of the United Nations Charter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The West African regional body also aligned itself with the African Union’s statement of 3 January 2026, calling for restraint and an inclusive dialogue among the Venezuelan people.

ECOWAS reaffirmed its solidarity with Venezuela, emphasising that all states must respect the country’s independence and territorial integrity. “We express our support to the people as they shape the future of their country through an inclusive process,” the statement added.

President Donald Trump via Evan Vucci / AP and President John Mahama via .facebook.com/JDMahama/photos

Ghana has similarly expressed alarm over the situation, reiterating its opposition to unilateral military interventions. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government condemned the abduction of President Maduro and stressed that “only the Venezuelan people should freely determine their political and democratic future.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ayawaso East MP Mahama Naser Toure laid to rest today as constituency mourns

The statement further called for the immediate release of President Maduro and his wife, highlighting Ghana’s long-standing commitment to defending sovereignty and upholding international law.