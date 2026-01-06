‘I never said I have the President in my pocket’ - Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has stated that he never claimed President Nana Akufo-Addo was in his pocket during the controversial Number 12 investigative exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Mr Nyantakyi, the alleged statement was a figment of someone’s imagination deliberately crafted to tarnish his image and reputation.

Speaking to Joy News on Tuesday, January 6, he insisted that the accusation had unfairly gained widespread notoriety despite having no factual basis.

ALSO READ: 6 world superpowers that have condemned US strikes and Maduro capture in Venezuela

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I never said that anywhere, but that allegation has gained so much notoriety that it would be illogical for me to even stand up to contradict it,” he said.

He further challenged the investigative journalist to provide proof of the claim. He added:

Call Anas and ask him to give you the evidence before the end of today and publish it for every Ghanaian to see. It was the figment of somebody's imagination just to discredit me and make me look very bad in the eyes of the public, and they succeeded.

Mr Nyantakyi also described the documentary as an act of blackmail, arguing that the journalist failed to substantiate corruption allegations levelled against him. He, however, noted that he holds no personal grudges against Anas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kwesi Nyantakyi

He said:

I do not have the power to do anything to him, so I leave him to God. If there is a day of judgment, which I believe there is, it will be an interesting day for us all to present our cases to the Almighty to judge us.

The Number 12 exposé, released in 2018, was an undercover investigation into alleged corruption in African football. The documentary purportedly showed Mr Nyantakyi accepting money from an undercover journalist posing as a businessman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the video, he was seen discussing potential business deals and claiming he could use his political connections to facilitate opportunities. He was also accused of receiving bribes to influence player selections for the national football team.

GFA

Following the release of the investigation, Mr Nyantakyi resigned as GFA President and was handed a lifetime ban from football by FIFA. The sanction was later reduced to a 15-year ban.