GJA President slams GNFS assault on journalist, says media need no authorisation to discharge duty

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has strongly condemned the alleged assault on a journalist by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) during coverage of the Kasoa New Market fire outbreak, insisting that public interest media do not require authorisation to perform their duties.

Speaking at a Constitutional Day media briefing, Mr Dwumfour criticised the conduct of the GNFS, particularly the response of its Public Relations Officer (PRO), DO II Desmond Ackah, describing it as unprofessional and unacceptable.

He revealed that he personally contacted the PRO to seek clarification on the reported assault of Class Media Group journalist, Mr Samuel Addo, but was met with what he termed arrogance, ignorance and insolence

According to the GJA President, statements made by the GNFS following the incident were contradictory and misleading.

He noted that while the GNFS claimed it was yet to identify the officers involved, it simultaneously stated that no assault had taken place and that only the journalist’s phone had been taken.

“You cannot say you are yet to identify your officers and at the same time claim they did not assault the journalist. So who exactly are you referring to?” Mr Dwumfour questioned, describing the explanation as confusing and unsatisfactory.

Mr Dwumfour further rejected claims that journalists require permission to operate at emergency scenes, stating categorically that the media, in Ghana and across the world, serve the public interest and therefore do not need authorisation to discharge their duties.

“It is rather unfortunate that security services, whose responsibility it is to protect journalists, are instead obstructing and attacking them,” he said.

He also criticised the GNFS for announcing the formation of a committee to investigate the incident while allegedly failing to identify the officers involved. “Who exactly are they going to investigate if they do not know who their officers are?” he asked.

As a result of the incident, the GJA President called for the immediate dismissal of the GNFS PRO, describing him as unfit to hold the position. He further urged journalists nationwide to cease engaging with the PRO until further notice.

CMG Journalist Assault: GJA demands immediate dismissal and removal of Fire Service PRO over handling of saga.#JoyNews pic.twitter.com/S74Aa4hPBT — Joy 99.7 FM (@Joy997FM) January 6, 2026

Mr Dwumfour also called on the Chief Fire Officer, Mrs Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong, to issue a public apology to Mr Addo, and demanded the immediate arrest of all persons involved in the alleged assault.

He warned against any attempt to downplay the matter, stressing that the GJA would not treat attacks on journalists lightly. According to him, assaults on media practitioners undermine press freedom and democratic accountability and must be addressed decisively.

Scene captured by Class Media Journalist that got him allegedly assaulted by officials of the Ghana National Fire Service.

#CitiNewsroom #CitiFM #GhanaNews #PressFreedom pic.twitter.com/nANqqJFhLa — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) January 5, 2026

The incident occurred during coverage of a fire outbreak at the Kasoa New Market, where the journalist was reportedly assaulted by uniformed personnel while performing his professional duties.