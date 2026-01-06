Advertisement

US expands visa bond policy, adds 7 more countries to $15,000 requirement – See List

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 16:12 - 06 January 2026
US Visa
The United States government has expanded its controversial visa bond policy, now including seven additional countries whose citizens may be required to post refundable bonds of up to $15,000 before their visa applications are processed.

The latest additions are Bhutan, Botswana, the Central African Republic, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia and Turkmenistan. Of these, five are African nations, further increasing the number of countries from the continent affected by the programme. The US State Department confirmed that the change took effect on 1 January 2026, following a notice quietly published on the official travel.state.gov website.

US officials maintain that the measure is aimed at reducing visa overstays and ensuring compliance with immigration regulations. A State Department spokesperson explained: “The visa bond is part of efforts to ensure that temporary visitors respect the terms of their entry and reduce the risk of overstaying.”

Donald Trump Photographer: Ken Cedeno/UPI/Bloomberg
Under the policy, applicants may be asked to post bonds ranging from $5,000 to $15,000. Authorities have stated that the bond is refundable if a visa is denied or if the traveller departs the United States within the approved period.

However, critics argue that the policy disproportionately affects citizens of developing countries. In many African nations on the list, the maximum bond far exceeds average annual incomes, effectively barring students, entrepreneurs and families from legitimate travel.

Visa

With these additions, a total of 13 countries are now subject to the bond rule, 11 of which are in Africa. The Trump administration has also introduced additional requirements, including mandatory in-person interviews and extensive background disclosures, further increasing the cost and complexity of obtaining a visa.

Despite the criticism, US authorities emphasise that exemptions remain available for diplomats, lawful permanent residents, some existing visa holders, and athletes attending major international events.

