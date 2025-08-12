Withdraw from Akwatia by-election to honour late Omane Boamah – Nana B to NDC

The National Organiser of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, has urged the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to withdraw from the upcoming by-election in the Akwatia constituency.

According to him, the decision should be taken in honour of the late Dr Edward Omane Boamah, who passed away during last Wednesday’s helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region.

The appeal follows the NPP’s decision to withdraw from the Tamale Central by-election in honour of Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, who also died in the same crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM, Nana B argued that holding a fierce political contest would not honour Dr Boamah’s memory, especially as he hailed from the Eastern Region. He stated:

That is my expectation, but we leave it to them. Akwatia is in the Eastern Region. The NDC has lost five important party dignitaries, and we are mourning with them. For me, when you have a stalwart like Hon. Omane Boamah from the region, going into such a fierce contest immediately after the state burial will not serve his memory well.

He added:

ADVERTISEMENT

If I were in the NDC, I would say we should reduce the tension in the country. Recently, we had the Ablekuma incident, which was a negative story, and now we have had this devastating helicopter crash. After such a tragedy, moving straight into a by-election could further heighten political tension.

Meanwhile, the NDC on 4 August elected Bernard Bediako Baidoo as the party’s candidate for the by-election, scheduled for 2 September, following the death of Eric Kumi, who was the Member of Parliament for the area on the ticket of the NPP.

The NDC is yet to issue an official statement on a possible withdrawal from the upcoming by-election.