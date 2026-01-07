Mcbrown -I will still wear ring after divorce, Woman with 20 children begs for help| Pulse In Five

Join Sidik Maltiti on Pulse In Five as he breaks down the top stories shaping conversations across Ghana and beyond. This episode unpacks why Nana Ama McBrown still wears her wedding ring after divorce, OB Amponsah’s bold take on filling the O2 Arena with comedy, a Ghanaian mother of 20 appealing for support, EOCO’s recovery of $15 million from an international crypto fraud network, and McDan’s caution to the youth about the emptiness behind social media influence. Like, comment, and subscribe for your weekly Pulse breakdown.