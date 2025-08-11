Don’t take prophecies for granted – Speaker Bagbin urges after helicopter crash

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, has urged Ghanaians to take prophecies and warnings from spiritual leaders seriously, following the recent helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom that claimed eight (8) lives.

According to him, not all prophetic messages are intended to swindle people, emphasising the need to pay closer attention to matters of spirituality.

Speaking during a visit by Members of Parliament to the family of the late Alhaji Limuna Mohammed Muniru, Mr Bagbin said:

We are more spiritual than physical. When you are young, the flesh is stronger, but as we grow older, the soul and spirit begin to dominate. At a very advanced age, the spirit becomes even stronger.

People in the spiritual world , Imams, pastors and reverends, we should listen to them. It’s not all of them who are looking for money. Do not take what they say for granted. If they say act, then act.

He continued:

I have personally been treated many times because I listened to prophecies. I do not take them lightly because that is their domain. Just as I would not expect someone outside Parliament to do parliamentary work better than me, I cannot claim to know more about the spiritual world than those who have dedicated their lives to it.

The helicopter crash, which occurred on Wednesday, 6 August, claimed the lives of Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Dr Samuel Sarpong, and National Vice Chairman of the NDC Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate.

The other victims were three (3) crew members ­­- Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

Meanwhile, religious leaders across Ghana have been urged to relay any prophecies or spiritual revelations with potential national implications directly to the Office of the Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations for prompt assessment.

The directive, issued in a statement on Sunday, 10 August 2025, by Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the Presidential Envoy, applies particularly to messages concerning prominent political figures, governance, national security, or the country’s overall stability.

