Helicopter Crash: Late Sgt Addo-Mensah’s mother breaks silence on son's death (video)

The mother of the late Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah, one of the crew members who tragically lost his life in the recent helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom, has spoken publicly for the first time about her son’s painful death, just a month after his wedding.

She revealed that her son had only spent a week with his newly-wedded wife before returning to duty, deepening the grief she feels over his loss.

In an interview with NDA Media on YouTube, she recounted the shock of learning about the accident through a television broadcast. She also reflected on her last conversations with her son and the joy of his recent marriage, painfully noting that he had only enjoyed seven days with his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said:

He only spent a week with his wife after the wedding. The day he was leaving her, she cried so much. When I asked her why, she simply said she felt sad. I tried to console her, telling her my son would return, not knowing it would be the last time she would ever see him.

She continued:

I have not been able to watch any footage of his remains because I have stayed away from television and social media. I believe his soul is alive, that is what matters most. He had been a pilot for 14 years, and God never failed him. I am heartbroken, but I leave it all in God’s hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also revealed that her son had plans to relocate to the United States later this year:

He obtained a visa last year because I encouraged him to travel abroad. He was planning to resign from his job and move to the US in December. I still have a copy of the visa on my phone.

The helicopter crash on Wednesday, 6 August, claimed the lives of Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Dr Samuel Sarpong, and National Vice Chairman of the NDC Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate.

ALSO READ: Presidential envoy urges religious leaders to submit prophecies for official review

ADVERTISEMENT