‘I warned Pres. Mahama to avoid local flights’ – Owusu Bempah on helicopter crash

The Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International (Glorious Chapel), Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah, has claimed he received a divine revelation warning of the recent helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight (8) people at Adansi Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region.

According to him, he contacted a senior government official to relay the warning, but his calls went unanswered for over three (3) months.

In a sermon to his congregation, Apostle Owusu Bempah explained that he subsequently reached out to a senior Archbishop to caution President John Mahama against undertaking any local flights.

He stated:

I had a conversation with the Archbishop and told him I had been calling someone for three months without any response. I kept insisting that the person come and meet me, but he kept putting me off for months until now.

He continued:

So I said to the Archbishop, please tell the President to avoid any local flights between Accra and Tamale or Accra and Kumasi. No one should question whether the prophets saw it coming.

The helicopter crash on Wednesday, 6 August, claimed the lives of Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Dr Samuel Sarpong, and National Vice Chairman of the NDC Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate.

The other victims were three (3) crew members — Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

Meanwhile, religious leaders across Ghana have been urged to relay any prophecies or spiritual revelations with potential national implications directly to the Office of the Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations for prompt assessment.

The directive, issued in a statement on Sunday, 10 August 2025, by Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the Presidential Envoy, applies particularly to messages concerning prominent political figures, governance, national security, or the country’s overall stability.