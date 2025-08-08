‘This is a national tragedy’ – Dr Bawumia mourns 8 helicopter crash victims

Former Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has extended his condolences to the families, friends, and the nation following the tragic loss of eight (8) individuals in Wednesday’s helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region.
Speaking to the media after laying a wreath in honour of the deceased on Friday, 8 August, Dr Bawumia described the incident as a national loss and called for unity in the face of tragedy rather than political division.
This is a national tragedy. Eight public officials on official duty lost their lives in this tragic accident while serving the nation. Ghana is in mourning. This morning, I visited the families of at least three (3) of the victims, and I will continue tomorrow to complete that exercise.
He continued:
This is personal to all Ghanaians. I wish to extend my condolences to the government of the day, His Excellency the President of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama, and to the entire government. I also offer my deepest sympathies to the Ghana Armed Forces, who have lost gallant soldiers in this incident, and to the families of all those who died. It is a very painful loss.
Dr Bawumia pledged his full involvement in efforts to honour the memory of the victims.
It is a very painful loss. Ghana has suffered a tremendous blow from this tragedy. That is why I am here to lay a wreath in remembrance. This is not a partisan matter; it is a national tragedy. We have a duty to come together and fully participate in honouring their memory.
The eight (8) victims included five (5) government officials and three (3) crew members. The government officials were:
Dr Edward Omane Boamah, former Minister for Defence
Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, former Environment Minister
Alhaji Muniru Mohammed
Dr Samuel Sarpong, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator
Samuel Aboagye, former parliamentary candidate and Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)
The three (3) crew members who also perished were:
Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala
Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu
Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah