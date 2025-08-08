Helicopter Crash: Pope Leo XIV sends condolences to Ghana amid national mourning

The leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV, has extended his condolences to Ghana following the tragic loss of eight (8) lives in last Wednesday’s military helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom.

In a papal telegram addressed to the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference and published by the Holy See Press Office on the evening of Thursday the seventh (7th), the Pope expressed his sorrow over the incident. He offered prayers for the deceased and their families as they endure these difficult times.

The message read:

His Holiness Pope Leo XIV sends his condolences upon the deaths of the ministers, government officials and all who perished in the military helicopter crash.

Entrusting the souls of the deceased to the mercy of Almighty God, and with prayers for those who mourn their loss, especially their families, the Holy Father assures the nation of his spiritual closeness at this difficult time.

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference also expressed its condolences in a statement signed by its President, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi. The message conveyed deep sympathy for the victims and the nation, stating:

We extend our heartfelt condolences to their grieving families, to the various institutions and communities they so faithfully served, and to all citizens of Ghana who mourn this national tragedy.

In moments such as this, we are reminded of the fragile and fleeting nature of human life, and the enduring value of service rooted in integrity, sacrifice and the common good.

The eight (8) victims included five (5) government officials and three (3) crew members. Among the government officials were former Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah; former Environment Minister, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed; Alhaji Muniru Mohammed; Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, Dr Samuel Sarpong; and Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate and Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress.

The crew members who also lost their lives were Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

Funeral arrangements have been scheduled to honour the deceased. On Saturday, the ninth (9th) of August at 5:00 p.m., the nation will gather at the forecourt of the State House for an Evening of Reflection and Memorial in tribute to the departed.

Books of condolence will be opened simultaneously at several key locations including the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana Armed Forces Headquarters, National Democratic Congress Headquarters, and the NADMO Head Office. This will take place from Sunday, the tenth (10th) of August to Thursday, 14th of August 2025.

