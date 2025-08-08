Kufuor visits Mahama to console him after helicopter crash kills 2 ministers and 6 others

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has paid a visit to President John Dramani Mahama to express his condolences and solidarity following the tragic military helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight government officials and military personnel, including two serving ministers.

The sombre visit took place on Friday, 8 August 2025, with Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang also in attendance. She took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to share details of the encounter.

She wrote:

In a gesture of solidarity and statesmanship, former President John Agyekum Kufuor paid a visit to President John Dramani Mahama and the First Lady, Lordina Mahama, at their residence to express his condolences and support during this difficult time. I joined them and other government officials to receive him and thank him for his thoughtful gesture

Former president Kufuor, who has called on the nation to support President Mahama in this trying moment, reflected on the dangers that often accompany public service. He recalled a personal near-death experience from 2007, when his presidential flight from Libya to Khartoum, Sudan, nearly ended in disaster.

The crash occurred on Wednesday, 6 August 2025, in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region. The Z-9 military helicopter was en route from Accra to Obuasi as part of an official mission to launch the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP).

The fatal crash claimed the lives of:

Dr Edward Omane Boamah – Minister for Defence

Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed – Minister for Environment

Alhaji Muniru Mohammed – Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator

Dr Samuel Sarpong – Vice Chairman of the NDC

Mr Samuel Aboagye – former Member of Parliament

Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala

Flying Officer Twum Ampadu

Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, with preliminary reports suggesting possible mechanical failure or adverse weather conditions.

In response, President Mahama has declared three days of national mourning. He has also appointed Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as acting Defence Minister, and the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources as acting Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.