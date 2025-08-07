'Why call me during national mourning?' - Shatta Wale questions EOCO’s priorities

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has publicly criticised the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Raymond Archer, for inviting him for questioning at a time when the nation is in mourning.

Taking to his Facebook page on Wednesday, 6 August 2025, the musician expressed frustration over being summoned by the anti-graft agency, particularly following the tragic Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) helicopter crash earlier that day, which claimed eight lives, including two government ministers.

According to a statement issued by EOCO, Shatta Wale’s yellow 2019 Lamborghini Urus was seized on the directive of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), on the grounds that it was allegedly linked to a fraud syndicate operated by Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwabena Amuah. Amuah is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in the United States for his role in the fraudulent scheme.

In a strongly worded post, Shatta Wale questioned Archer’s judgement in reaching out to his management during a period of national grief.

He wrote:

As our honourable leaders crash and we are mourning for the country, Raymond, you still have that strong heart to let your boy Agyenim call my team to tell me you are inviting me where?

The ‘Amakor’ hitmaker felt the timing of the summons was both insensitive and inappropriate, given the gravity of the day’s events.

His post sparked mixed reactions online. While many fans urged him to comply with EOCO’s request, despite the ongoing national mourning, others criticised his outburst, warning that it could negatively impact his standing in the ongoing investigation.