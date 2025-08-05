EOCO seizes Shatta Wale’s Lamborghini tied to convicted fraudster

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has confirmed that it has seized a luxury Lamborghini Urus SUV that was in the possession of popular Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.

According to EOCO, the vehicle has been linked to convicted Ghanaian-American fraudster, Nana Kwabena Amuah, also known as Philip Osei Tutu. Amuah was recently sentenced in the United States for his involvement in high-value romance and business email compromise scams, which defrauded victims of millions of dollars.

In an official statement, EOCO disclosed that the seizure was carried out in response to a formal request from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Department of Justice. These authorities had identified the Lamborghini as one of the assets acquired through proceeds of Amuah’s fraudulent schemes.

The vehicle has been duly secured and will be handed over to the United States authorities in accordance with the judgement issued by the US District Court

,EOCO stated.

The agency further clarified that its actions were fully in line with its legal authority under Ghana’s Proceeds of Crime Act.

Shatta Wale, who was reportedly present during the operation, is said to have initially resisted efforts by EOCO officials to retrieve the vehicle. However, after being briefed on the origins of the car and the legal implications, he later complied and voluntarily surrendered the keys.

The Lamborghini is one of several assets cited in the US court’s ruling, which sentenced Amuah to 64 months in prison and ordered him to pay more than $4 million in restitution to his victims.

