Woman storms High Court, accuses Agradaa, husband of defrauding her of inherited gold

A visibly distressed woman caused a scene at the Accra High Court after arriving in tears and accusing controversial evangelist Patricia Asieduaa, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, and her husband, Pastor Angel Asiamah, of defrauding her.

The woman, who wept uncontrollably on the court premises, claimed that Agradaa and her husband had swindled her out of gold bars she inherited from her family.

According to her, the couple deceived her under the pretext of spiritual guidance and investment promises but never returned the precious metals.

Agradaa, the self-styled prophetess and former traditional priestess, is already serving a jail sentence following her conviction for defrauding members of her church. She was found guilty in October 2023 of several counts of fraud, including using her church platform, Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, to solicit funds under false pretences.

The court heard that she televised a “miracle money” scheme, asking congregants to bring cash with the promise of receiving double or triple in return—a scheme that turned out to be fraudulent.

The woman’s emotional outburst outside the courtroom has reignited public outrage against Agradaa, who remains one of Ghana’s most polarising religious figures.