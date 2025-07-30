Efia Odo dismisses rumours linking her as Daddy Lumba’s biological daughter

Ghanaian actress Efia Odo has addressed circulating rumours claiming she is the biological daughter of late highlife icon Daddy Lumba, following his recent passing.

In a video posted to Instagram, Efia Odo firmly debunked the allegations, stating she felt compelled to speak out and bring clarity to the situation.

The speculation resurfaced after Moira Araba Dawson-Williams, the mother of Kennedy Agyapong’s child, took to social media to accuse Daddy Lumba of allegedly neglecting Efia Odo. Moira’s criticism followed the resurfacing of an old video in which Efia Odo affectionately referred to the music legend as her “dad.”

Efia Odo

Responding to the claims, Efia Odo categorically denied any biological link to the late singer, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu.

So I was gonna totally ignore this, but it's becoming too much. No, I am not Daddy Lumba's biological daughter. Actually, Daddy Lumba is everybody's daddy

,she stated in the video.

READ MORE: Daddy Lumba takes over Apple Music Ghana Top 100 after his death

She explained that her previous comment referring to Lumba as her father was metaphorical, meant to express admiration for a man she sees as a national father figure rather than suggesting any blood relation.

Somebody made a rumour from a video that I did when I was working on Questa TV, saying that Daddy Lumba is my dad. But then I said, I'm just joking. That clout chaser took my video and clipped it to fit his agenda that he was my father. But he was everyone's nurturer in a way

READ MORE: Lil Win teases next big project after controversial Ibrahim Traoré biopic

,she added.