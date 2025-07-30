Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home

Efia Odo dismisses rumours linking her as Daddy Lumba’s biological daughter

30 July 2025 at 9:42
Efia Odo
Efia Odo

Ghanaian actress Efia Odo has addressed circulating rumours claiming she is the biological daughter of late highlife icon Daddy Lumba, following his recent passing.

In a video posted to Instagram, Efia Odo firmly debunked the allegations, stating she felt compelled to speak out and bring clarity to the situation.

READ MORE: 'I inspired you; stop the noise and respect the trailblazers' - Agya Koo to LilWin

The speculation resurfaced after Moira Araba Dawson-Williams, the mother of Kennedy Agyapong’s child, took to social media to accuse Daddy Lumba of allegedly neglecting Efia Odo. Moira’s criticism followed the resurfacing of an old video in which Efia Odo affectionately referred to the music legend as her “dad.”

Recommended For You
Efia Odo

Efia Odo

Responding to the claims, Efia Odo categorically denied any biological link to the late singer, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu.

READ MORE: Lil Win blasts Daddy Lumba’s family for scheduling vigil on his $1M movie premiere date

So I was gonna totally ignore this, but it's becoming too much. No, I am not Daddy Lumba's biological daughter. Actually, Daddy Lumba is everybody's daddy

,she stated in the video.

READ MORE: Daddy Lumba takes over Apple Music Ghana Top 100 after his death

She explained that her previous comment referring to Lumba as her father was metaphorical, meant to express admiration for a man she sees as a national father figure rather than suggesting any blood relation.

Efia Odo dismisses rumours linking her as Daddy Lumba’s biological daughter

Somebody made a rumour from a video that I did when I was working on Questa TV, saying that Daddy Lumba is my dad. But then I said, I'm just joking. That clout chaser took my video and clipped it to fit his agenda that he was my father. But he was everyone's nurturer in a way

READ MORE: Lil Win teases next big project after controversial Ibrahim Traoré biopic

,she added.

Efia Odo concluded by stressing that while she respects and celebrates the legacy of Daddy Lumba, the rumours

Update Me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.